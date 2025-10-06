'Long-Sought Peace In Middle East': Trump Says Hamas Talks Advancing, First Phase Due This Week

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Palestinian group Hamas has agreed to release the hostages and end the war in Gaza, paving the way for what he described as a long sought peace in the Middle East.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly."

Trump noted that, the technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. "I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast," he added.

"I will continue to monitor this Centuries old “conflict.” Time is of the essence or, massive bloodshed will follow— something that nobody wants to see!," he further added.