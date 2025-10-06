'Long-Sought Peace In Middle East': Trump Says Hamas Talks Advancing, First Phase Due This Week
Trump noted that, the technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details.
US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that Palestinian group Hamas has agreed to release the hostages and end the war in Gaza, paving the way for what he described as a long sought peace in the Middle East.
In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and countries from all over the world (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought peace in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly."
Trump noted that, the technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. "I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to move fast," he added.
"I will continue to monitor this Centuries old “conflict.” Time is of the essence or, massive bloodshed will follow— something that nobody wants to see!," he further added.
Earlier on Oct.4, Trump had warned Hamas that if they do not “move quickly” and agree to the peace deal with Israel, Gaza is looking at further risk of devastation, AFP reported.
"Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Let's get this done, FAST," he further added.
Meanwhile, Jared Kushner—Trump’s son-in-law—and senior envoy Steve Witkoff were en route to Egypt on Saturday to finalise the details of the hostage release. A White House official confirmed to AFP that Kushner and Witkoff are traveling to the region to help finalise the hostage release arrangements and advance the peace initiative backed by the US president, aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
On Friday, Hamas responded positively to the proposal, expressing readiness to release all hostages and engage in discussions on the peace deal.
In response, Trump urged Israel to “immediately” cease its bombardment of the war-torn territory. Despite this call, Israel’s regional ally confirmed on Saturday that its military operations in Gaza were continuing.