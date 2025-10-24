'H-1B Visa System Spammed With Fraud': White House On Lawsuits Against Trump Policies

The White House on Friday defended the Trump administration's policy to limit legal immigration via the popular H-1B visa and vowed to fight lawsuits in court. The US Chamber of Commerce last week sued the government over the new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers.

"The administration will fight these lawsuits in court. The president's main priority has always been to put American workers first and to strengthen our visa system," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She alleged that the H-1B visa system has been "spammed with fraud", and that has driven down American wages. "So the president wants to refine this system, which is part of the reason he implemented these new policies. These actions are lawful, they are necessary, and we'll continue to fight this battle in court," Leavitt said.

The fee "will make it cost-prohibitive" for US employers to use the programme, said Neil Bradley, Chief Policy Officer at the pro-business group.