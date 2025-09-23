H-1B Visa: From Amazon To Google, Who Uses It The Most?
Though H-1B visa holders make up a small portion of the US workforce, they fill high-skilled roles, especially in IT-related fields.
The new H-1B visa applications will require a one-time $100,000 fee for eligibility starting Sept. 21, the Donald Trump administration has clarified. This charge, initially misunderstood as an annual fee, has caused concern in the US Silicon Valley and broader tech sector.
Though H-1B visa holders make up a small portion of the US workforce, they fill high-skilled roles, especially in IT-related fields. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant are among the largest users of this visa. The Trump administration hopes the move will ensure more highly skilled jobs go to Americans, fulfilling his promise of protecting US national interests to his voters.
However, the decision has raised questions about future access to global talent and the impact on innovation as nearly two-thirds of H-1B visas go to people working in “computer-related occupations,” according to a recent government report to Congress.
Here Are 10 Employers That Use H-1B Visa The Most:
As of June 30 in fiscal 2025, Amazon led all companies in H-1B visa approvals with 10,044 beneficiaries, according to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services website. India’s Tata Consultancy Services followed with 5,505 approvals. Microsoft secured 5,189 H-1B approvals, highlighting its demand for tech expertise.
Meta Platforms followed closely behind with 5,123, as it continues to invest heavily in AI and virtual reality. Apple saw 4,202 approvals.
Others in the top 10 list included Walmart, JP Morgan Chase and Co., Google, Deloitte, among others, data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services shows.
Records from 2009 onward show that hundreds of US companies have secured thousands of H-1B visas over the years to meet their growing demand for high-skilled workers, particularly in technology and engineering roles.
Indian workers remain one of the top beneficiaries of this visa, making up more than 70% of the recipients in recent years, according to the BBC. With the move to significantly enhance the application fee, it is anticipated that the number of applicants, particularly from India, may decline, and the decision is likely to have broader implications for the US talent pipeline.