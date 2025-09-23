H-1B Visa: From Amazon To Google, Who Uses It The Most?

The new H-1B visa applications will require a one-time $100,000 fee for eligibility starting Sept. 21, the Donald Trump administration has clarified. This charge, initially misunderstood as an annual fee, has caused concern in the US Silicon Valley and broader tech sector.

Though H-1B visa holders make up a small portion of the US workforce, they fill high-skilled roles, especially in IT-related fields. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Tata Consultancy Services and Cognizant are among the largest users of this visa. The Trump administration hopes the move will ensure more highly skilled jobs go to Americans, fulfilling his promise of protecting US national interests to his voters.

However, the decision has raised questions about future access to global talent and the impact on innovation as nearly two-thirds of H-1B visas go to people working in “computer-related occupations,” according to a recent government report to Congress.