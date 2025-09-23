H-1B Visa Announcement Came Out Of The Blue: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon

JP Morgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was surprised over the move by US President Donald Trump regarding H-1B visa fee hike, calling it an unexpected development that could impact global talent mobility.

In an interview with The Times of India, Dimon said, "It came out of the blue. We'll be engaging with the stakeholders and policymakers. For us, visas matter because we move people around globally, experts who get promoted to new jobs in different markets."

Dimon emphasised the importance of the US remaining a welcoming destination for global talent. "The challenge is that the US still needs to remain an attractive destination. My grandparents were Greek immigrants who never finished high school. America is an immigrant nation, and that's part of its core strength," he told TOI.