H-1B Elimination Bill Formally Introduced In US Congress

The H-1B Elimination bill was formally introduced in the US Congress on Tuesday. This bill seeks to completely end the H-1B visa program and goes beyond the tightening of rules.

The bill has not been sent to three House committees including the Energy and Commerce Committee, Judiciary Committee and the Ways and Means Committee, according to the official Congressional records. This is considered the very first step in the lawmaking process.

So far, no hearings have been scheduled, and no votes have taken place. The bill has only been formally referred and introduced, which indicates that it is still at a very early stage.

The bill was officially named as “To amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to eliminate the H-1B program, and for other purposes.”

The bill was introduced in the US Congress by Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. The aim of the bill is to amend immigration and nationality Act to shut the visa program completely.

What is interesting is that the bill was introduced by Greene on the same day she will officially step down from Congress. She resigned after being in office for five years citing ongoing disagreements with President Donald Trump and Republican leadership. Her resignation has also triggered a special election that will take place in Georgia.

The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign workers that specialise in the fields of engineering, technology, healthcare and finance. This made the visas a key pathway for majority o the skilled professional. President Trump in September had imposed a $1000,000 fee on applications for new H-1B visa as a means to tighten immigration rules.