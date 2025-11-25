Green Card Freeze For Refugees? What Trump’s New Order Means For Biden-Era Immigrants

The memo also stated that if USCIS finds that someone shouldn’t have qualified as a refugee, they “have no right to appeal”. Although such candidates will be able to contest their removal in an immigration court.

The authorities also plan to review green card holders, as they seek to ensure that the “refugee program is not abused.”

Under the laws, refugees must apply for a green card one year after arrival and can apply for citizenship after five years.

“USCIS is ready to uphold the law and ensure the refugee program is not abused,” Edlow wrote.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration suspended the refugee program and later capped entries at 7,500.

During the Biden years, 1,85,640 refugees were admitted from October 2021 to September 2024. Last year, admissions topped 1,00,000, with the largest groups from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela and Syria.

USCIS expects to have a priority list for re-interviews within 90 days, Edlow wrote. His language points to a rigorous revisiting of why refugee status was granted in the first place.

“Testimony will include, but is not limited to, the circumstances establishing past persecution or a well-founded fear for principal refugees, the persecutor bar, and any other potential inadmissibilities,” his remarks in the memo were cited by AP.