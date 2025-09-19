Greek Heiress Marissa Laimou, Who Beat Cancer, Dies From 'Unknown' Insect Bite

Laimou, a member of the prominent Laimou shipping family, had reportedly been suffering from a fever, dizziness, and itching. Her mother, Bessie Laimou, told reporters that Marissa was sent home from a London hospital with antibiotics after doctors decided her condition was not severe enough for admission.

The family claims to have seen the official diagnosis which cited a "toxic effect of venom" caused by an "animal or insect bite". The family said that this is a case of medical negligence. "No doctor examined Marissa and only nurses saw her, conducted the blood tests, and passed the results to the doctor, who then decided she could be discharged," a relative told the Daily Mail.

According to the Independent, her mother said, "She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept, and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child."

The hospital has reportedly launched an internal investigation into the incident. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.