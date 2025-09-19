Greek Heiress Marissa Laimou, Who Beat Cancer, Dies From 'Unknown' Insect Bite
The hospital has reportedly launched an internal investigation into the incident.
A 28-year-old Greek heiress, Marissa Laimou, was found dead in her London apartment last Thursday, just one day after being treated for what doctors diagnosed as an insect bite.
Her family claims the bite led to her sudden death. Laimou had recently overcome a battle with cancer.
What Happened To Marissa Laimou
Laimou, a member of the prominent Laimou shipping family, had reportedly been suffering from a fever, dizziness, and itching. Her mother, Bessie Laimou, told reporters that Marissa was sent home from a London hospital with antibiotics after doctors decided her condition was not severe enough for admission.
The family claims to have seen the official diagnosis which cited a "toxic effect of venom" caused by an "animal or insect bite". The family said that this is a case of medical negligence. "No doctor examined Marissa and only nurses saw her, conducted the blood tests, and passed the results to the doctor, who then decided she could be discharged," a relative told the Daily Mail.
According to the Independent, her mother said, "She was bitten by an insect, she was itchy, she went to the doctor, she took antibiotics, she ate, she slept, and she never woke up. My daughter was saved from cancer. My little child."
The hospital has reportedly launched an internal investigation into the incident. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted in the coming days to determine the exact cause of death.
ÎÎ±ÏÎ¯ÏÏÎ± ÎÎ±Î¹Î¼Î¿Ï: Î£ÏÎ± Î´Î¹ÎºÎ±ÏÏÎ®ÏÎ¹Î± Î· Î¿Î¹ÎºÎ¿Î³ÎÎ½ÎµÎ¹Î± Î³Î¹Î± Î¹Î±ÏÏÎ¹ÎºÎ® Î±Î¼ÎÎ»ÎµÎ¹Î± - Î¤Î± Î¼Î·Î½ÏÎ¼Î±ÏÎ± ÏÎ¿Ï ÎÏÏÎµÎ¹Î»Îµ Î¼ÎÏÎ± Î±ÏÏ ÏÎ¿ Î½Î¿ÏÎ¿ÎºÎ¿Î¼ÎµÎ¯Î¿ https://t.co/oPU5Bc8KE8 pic.twitter.com/KBCCz4gKUe— enikos.gr (@enikos_gr) September 19, 2025
Who Was Marissa Laimou?
Beyond her family's shipping fortune, Marissa Laimou was known for her own accomplishments. She was an active member of London's arts and fashion scenes, having recently starred in a production of Romeo and Juliet and preparing for another theatrical project. She also founded Rainbow Wave, a company that helps introduce international fashion brands to London retailers.
Her great-aunt, Chrysanthi, told Parapolitika, "The entire family is shocked by the sudden death of the daughter of Diamantis and Bessie Laimou. She was a very kind girl, quiet, educated, cultured, modest and simple. She loved art and theatre; she was involved in theatre. Warm condolences to the family! Strength and courage!"