Government Urges Indians In UK To Stay Vigilant Amid Recent Violence
The High Commission of India is closely monitoring the situation in the UK.
The Indian Embassy in the UK issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling in the UK due to ongoing anti-immigration protests and riots that spread over the weekend. The High Commission of India is closely monitoring the situation.
The UK experienced its worst social unrest in years following the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Stockport, northwest England, last week. The incident sparked violent demonstrations fuelled by disinformation, including false claims that the attacker was an immigrant. Far-right extremists mobilised, leading to widespread violence.
Advisory for Indian Citizens visiting the UK.@VDoraiswami @sujitjoyghosh @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/i2iwQ7E3Og— India in the UK (@HCI_London) August 6, 2024
Members of far-right groups held violent protests across Britain following the attack in Southport, where three children were killed and eight others, including two adults, were seriously injured.
Scenes of confrontation erupted on Saturday in cities such as Liverpool, Hull, Bristol, Leeds, Blackpool, Stoke-on-Trent, Belfast, Nottingham, and Manchester. People threw bricks and fireworks, smashed the windows of a hotel housing asylum seekers, attacked and set shops on fire, and engaged in numerous scuffles with police during the unrest.
At least 400 people were arrested after far-right riots rocked multiple cities across the UK over the weekend, according to a BBC report.