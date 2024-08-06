Government Urges Indians In UK To Stay Vigilant Amid Recent Violence

The Indian Embassy in the UK issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, urging Indian nationals to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling in the UK due to ongoing anti-immigration protests and riots that spread over the weekend. The High Commission of India is closely monitoring the situation.

The UK experienced its worst social unrest in years following the stabbing deaths of three young girls in Stockport, northwest England, last week. The incident sparked violent demonstrations fuelled by disinformation, including false claims that the attacker was an immigrant. Far-right extremists mobilised, leading to widespread violence.