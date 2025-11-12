Government Shutdown Chaos: US Air Travel Crisis Deepens As FAA Announces Further Flight Cuts

As part of efforts to manage demand during the government shutdown, US airports are expected to enforce stricter flight cut targets, potentially causing more trouble for travellers. Due to unpaid salaries and rising stress levels among air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) deemed it necessary to reduce flights to ensure public safety.

According to Associated Press, last week the FAA mandated domestic carriers to cut 4% of their flights at 40 major US airports. Following more than 7,900 cancellations since Friday, the reduction target increased to 6% on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and further to 10% by Friday.

On Tuesday, close to 1,200 flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a site tracking disruptions in air travel. While it is not clear how many more cancellations might occur, fewer flights usually operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Some airports are also facing more cancellations due to adverse weather.

As per a report by Aviation analytics company Cirium, the cancellation rates seen over the past few days have exceeded those required by the FAA. Additionally, the FAA broadened flight restrictions on Monday by banning business jets and numerous private flights from twelve airports already experiencing commercial flight curtailments.