Government Shutdown Chaos: US Air Travel Crisis Deepens As FAA Announces Further Flight Cuts
Air passengers are facing major disruptions as thousands of flights have been cancelled at airports across the United States due to the government shutdown.
As part of efforts to manage demand during the government shutdown, US airports are expected to enforce stricter flight cut targets, potentially causing more trouble for travellers. Due to unpaid salaries and rising stress levels among air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) deemed it necessary to reduce flights to ensure public safety.
According to Associated Press, last week the FAA mandated domestic carriers to cut 4% of their flights at 40 major US airports. Following more than 7,900 cancellations since Friday, the reduction target increased to 6% on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and further to 10% by Friday.
On Tuesday, close to 1,200 flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware, a site tracking disruptions in air travel. While it is not clear how many more cancellations might occur, fewer flights usually operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Some airports are also facing more cancellations due to adverse weather.
As per a report by Aviation analytics company Cirium, the cancellation rates seen over the past few days have exceeded those required by the FAA. Additionally, the FAA broadened flight restrictions on Monday by banning business jets and numerous private flights from twelve airports already experiencing commercial flight curtailments.
Persistent shortages of air traffic controllers have resulted in flight delays, notably a roughly five-hour delay for arriving flights at Chicago O'Hare on Monday evening, where snowy conditions added to earlier disruptions linked to staffing. The FAA cautioned that limited staff at more than twelve towers and control centres might cause departure delays to cities including Phoenix, San Diego, New York and Houston.
The Senate approved a bill on Monday to reopen the government, but the legislation must still pass the House, with the final approval possibly several days away. Last week, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy emphasised that flight reductions will continue until the FAA observes improvements in safety metrics and staffing levels at air traffic control centres stabilise.
President Donald Trump took to social media on Monday to demand that air traffic controllers immediately return to work. He proposed awarding a $10,000 bonus to those who have remained on duty throughout and suggested docking the pay of those who have not complied.