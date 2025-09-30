Google To Pay $24.5 Million To End Trump Jan. 6 YouTube Ban Lawsuit

Alphabet Inc.’s Google agreed to pay $24.5 million to resolve Donald Trump’s claims that being blocked from posting on his YouTube channel after the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol was illegal censorship, according to a court filing.

The settlement disclosed Monday ends Trump’s long-running legal challenge to the suspension. The filing says $22 million will go toward construction of a new ballroom in the White House, a project near and dear to Trump. The remainder will go to a handful of other plaintiffs who joined Trump in the legal action.

Trump has managed since winning back the presidency in November to secure favorable settlements with other tech and media giants that he accused of mistreating him — in spite of courts having regularly ruled that social media companies have a First Amendment right to moderate content as they please.

“I’m happy, the president is happy to get this resolved,” John Coale, a lawyer who has represented Trump in his cases over the social media suspensions, said in a text. Google declined to comment.

The settlement comes as Google has been embroiled in antitrust battles with the Justice Department and faces the possibility that a judge could force the company to divest a key piece of its business — an advertising exchange. The Alphabet unit scored a major win earlier this month when a Washington federal judge rejected the US government’s request to force the sale of the Chrome web browser after finding Google illegally monopolized online search.