Google Defends Ad Tech As Safe, Says It Rivals Meta, Amazon

(Bloomberg) --Google’s technologies offer advertisers and publishers a safe ecosystem of tools to transact amid the intensely competitive world of online advertising, the company argued in federal court this week to counter Justice Department allegations that it is an illegal monopoly.

In a federal antitrust trial, enforcers allege that Google has monopolized the technology used to buy and sell website ads, harming publishers and advertisers in the process.

For the past week in Alexandria, Virginia, the company laid out its defense, pointing to ways that close ties between its products help it fight spam and fraud, and ways that customers can easily switch to other providers. The trial wrapped up Friday. Judge Leonie Brinkema has scheduled closing arguments for Nov. 25 with an aim toward ruling before the end of the year.

“I think DOJ has the edge and a finding of liability is more likely than not,” said Justin Teresi, an analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence who attended the trial.

Alphabet Inc.’s search giant argues it has no legal obligation to make its ad tech products work with those offered by competitors, and that on the internet, advertisers have many opportunities aside from purchasing website ads. Google competes fiercely against social networks, video streaming sites and other apps for ad dollars, its defense lawyers sought to show.

“Google is never going to tell this court that it is not a big company and that these investments and innovations have not been in its financial interest. They have been,” Karen Dunn, Google’s lead lawyer, said in opening statements. “We are one big company among many others intensely competing on a millisecond-by-millisecond basis for every single ad impression.”