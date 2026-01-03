Global Leftist Leaders Denounce US Attack On Venezuela

Global leftist leaders took to social media early Saturday to condemn a US attack carried out in Venezuela.

Russia, Colombia, Cuba and Mexico all rejected the military action by the US in the South American nation. Russia said it prompted “deep concern and condemnation,” according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on X that he was seeking a meeting of the United Nations Security Council — a call supported by Russia and Mexico — and rejected “the aggression against the sovereignty of Venezuela and of Latin America.”

Echoing Petro, Cuba’s leader Miguel Diaz-Canel called for an “urgent” response from the international community against what he described as a “criminal attack.” Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said he held a telephone call with his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, who condemned the US action.

Donald Trump said the US had captured Nicolas Maduro and flown him out of Venezuela following a series of airstrikes. The first explosions in the capital were heard around 2 a.m. local time, and aircraft could be seen and heard overhead for hours, according to residents. Multiple blasts were centered around the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas.

Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.