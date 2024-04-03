Ghana: 63-Year-Old Priest Marries 12-Year-Old Girl, Community Leaders Defend Wedding
A 63-year-old priest has married a 12-year-old girl in Ghana, sparking widespread outrage among Ghanaians.
The priest, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, married the child, who he had selected to be his wife when she was six years old, at a customary ceremony in Nungua, Krowor on March 30.
A local channel shared videos of the wedding which have gone viral on social media.
According to a report by BBC, during the event, women advised the young bride in the Ga language to dress teasingly for her husband and utilise perfumes to enhance her appeal, further triggering anger and suggesting the marriage was more than ceremonial.
Critics have called for annulment of the marriage and an investigation against Tsuru.
Community Leaders Defend Act
However, amidst mounting criticism, community leaders have defended the marriage, citing the importance of respecting local customs and traditions, which they claim are misunderstood by outsiders.
The girl and the priest belong to the Nungua indigenous community. The community leaders have denounced public opposition to the marriage.
Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, a local community leader, said the girl started the rites to become the priest's wife when she was six, but the process did not interfere with her education. Some reports suggest the girl will undergo a second customary ceremony to formalise her role as the high priest's wife and prepare her for marital duties, including childbearing.
In Ghana, the legal age for marriage is 18. Even though the instances of child marriage have decreased, they are still prevalent. While Ghanaian law recognises customary marriages, it prohibits child marriages that are conducted under the pretext of culture or tradition.