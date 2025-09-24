Germany Courts Indian Skilled Workers Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

This comes as the US administration recently proposed significant changes to the H-1B visa program. The new measure requires US companies to pay $100,000 per year to sponsor each new H-1B worker, a sharp increase from previous fees that typically ranged from $1,700 to $4,500.

Ackermann said, "Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany."

He further explained that this is "pretty good news, because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare. We believe in hard work, and we believe in giving the best jobs to the best people."

He likened Germany's migration policy to a German car, "It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags," adding that applicants "don't have to fear sudden, drastic changes."

He further added that, "We do not change our rules fundamentally over time. Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany."

He also provided details on how to find a job in Germany and said, "If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the link tree below. I'm sure you'll find surprising opportunities."

Beyond the fee, the US government has also proposed other changes to the H-1B visa programme, aiming to do away with the traditional lottery system in order to accommodate a weighted-selection process that prioritises higher-skilled and higher-paid foreign workers.