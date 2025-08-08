Germany To Halt Military Deliveries To Israel For Gaza Attacks

Germany will halt deliveries to Israel of military equipment that could be used in operations in the Gaza Strip, taking the step over concern for humanitary suffering in the territory.

The ban on deliveries of spare parts for tanks and other defense-related goods will be in place until further notice, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday in a statement. The move was prompted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s move to secure approval for a military takeover of Gaza City.

“The German government remains deeply concerned about the ongoing suffering of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,” Merz said. “With the planned offensive, the Israeli government bears even greater responsibility than before for providing for them.”