German Stockholders Want A Right To Invest Good Money After Bad

In Germany, some small investors who lost everything on companies on the verge of insolvency are complaining that they haven’t been allowed to put more money into the collapsed businesses.

Battery maker Varta AG, auto supplier Leoni AG and communications-equipment company Mynaric AG all used a relatively new process known as StaRUG in the past few years to restructure their debts.

In each case, stockholders were wiped out and, when it came time for the company to seek fresh equity capital, they weren’t given rights to subscribe to new shares. In many cases, the companies allowed only big shareholders or major creditors to contribute new money, leaving minority equity investors indignant.