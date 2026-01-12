German Chancellor Merz Eyes India Business, Defense Deals In His First Asia Trip

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will seek to expand business and defense ties with India in his first trip to Asia, aiming to bolster Europe’s biggest economy as tensions with its main trading partners China and US grow.

Merz will meet his counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday in the western city of Ahmedabad in the Indian prime minister’s home state of Gujarat. Both leaders will hold bilateral talks as well as visit a Mahatma Gandhi memorial site and attend a local kite festival.

The high-profile visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to showcase stronger economic and security ties amid strained relations with the US under President Donald Trump. The US leader’s repeated threats to annex Greenland has shocked European allies, while India remains saddled with one of the highest US tariff rates of 50%.