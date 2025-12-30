George Clooney, Amal Gain French Citizenship To Get Away From Hollywood Culture

Hollywood actor George Clooney has been granted France citizenship, along with his wife and human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children.

The couple and their 8-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were granted citizenship, according to a naturalisation decree, as reported by Fox News.

The Academy Award-winning actor and director revealed in October that he wanted his children to stay away from the limelight and constant comparison, which encouraged him to raise them in France.

"We live on a farm in France...A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for (the twins), it’s like – they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grownups and have to take their dishes in," he told US Esquire magazine in an interview.

He added, "They have a much better life. I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France – they kind of don’t give a s**t about fame. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids."

Clooney rose to fame with his role as Dr Doug Ross on the hit TV show 'ER', which ran between 1994 and 1999. He is also known for his notable work in projects such as the 'Ocean's Trilogy' and 'Michael Clayton', among others.

Besides his family home in France, Clooney reportedly owns an estate in England, a villa on Lake Como in Italy, and a property near his family in Kentucky, according to People Magazine. Clooney married Amal on Sept. 27, 2014, in a private ceremony at Venice's Aman Canal Grande luxury resort.