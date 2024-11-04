GDP Is Stronger With A Blue White House And Red States

This chart starts with Eisenhower because he’s the first president for whom quarterly GDP numbers, which are available from 1947 onward, cover his entire time in office. Calculating growth rates by four-year presidential terms allows one to include Harry Truman’s second term as well and turns up average annual GDP growth of 3.9% under Democrats (assuming Biden’s growth rate so far holds up for his full term) and 2.4% under Republicans. Annual data available back to 1929 makes the comparison look even worse for the Republicans — 4.5% to 1.7% calculating from the first year of each term to the last — because it includes the economically disastrous presidency of Herbert Hoover.

This Democratic advantage in national economic performance shows up in more than just GDP numbers and has been widely remarked upon over the years. It was even subjected to an econometric analysis published in the prestigious American Economic Review in 2016 that came to the unhelpful conclusion that it was due mainly to “more benign oil shocks, superior total factor productivity (TFP) performance, a more favorable international environment, and perhaps more optimistic consumer expectations about the near-term future” — that is, not obvious differences in economic policy. In an updated review of the evidence this March, Harvard economist and former Clinton administration official Jeffrey Frankel concluded that the pattern seemed too strong to be pure chance but “remains a puzzle.”

Another seeming puzzle is why, despite this evidence, so many Americans (including many otherwise-data-driven financial professionals with Bloomberg terminals who send me cranky messages whenever I do one of these presidential GDP comparisons) believe that the opposite is true — that Republicans are much better for the economy.

Or maybe that’s not such a puzzle. People may believe Republicans are better at managing the economy because, below the national level, Republican-run places really have had the edge in recent years.