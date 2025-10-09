Gaza Peace Plan: Netanyahu Calls Return Of Israeli Hostages 'Moral Victory', Thanks Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the approval of the first phase of the US-sponsored Gaza peace plan wherein over a dozen hostages held by Hamas will be returned.

"With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a post on X on Thursday. "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved"

Israel wants the release and recovery of the remaining 48 hostages seized during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.

Netanyahu has been under intense domestic pressure since the Gaza war started two years ago to bring back hostages under Hamas captivity.

The PM thanked US President Donald Trump for his peace initiative and spoke to him over phone.

"Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point. I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages," Netanyahu said.

Notably, the Israeli leader has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.