Gaza Peace Plan: Netanyahu Calls Return Of Israeli Hostages 'Moral Victory', Thanks Trump
Netanyahu has been under domestic pressure since the Gaza war started two years ago to bring back hostages under Hamas captivity.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lauded the approval of the first phase of the US-sponsored Gaza peace plan wherein over a dozen hostages held by Hamas will be returned.
"With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a post on X on Thursday. "From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved"
Israel wants the release and recovery of the remaining 48 hostages seized during the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, 20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Netanyahu has been under intense domestic pressure since the Gaza war started two years ago to bring back hostages under Hamas captivity.
The PM thanked US President Donald Trump for his peace initiative and spoke to him over phone.
"Through steadfast resolve, powerful military action, and the great efforts of our great friend and ally President Trump, we have reached this critical turning point. I thank President Trump for his leadership, his partnership, and his unwavering commitment to the safety of Israel and the freedom of our hostages," Netanyahu said.
Notably, the Israeli leader has nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.— Benjamin Netanyahu - ×× ×××× × ×ª× ××× (@netanyahu) October 8, 2025
From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goalsâ¦
Gaza Peace Plan
Trump announced on social media that Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the Gaza peace plan that allows for release of Israeli hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from some parts.
"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump posted on Truth Social.
"This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace," he said.
The annoucement comes after two years of war in Gaza, triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed nearly 1,200 people and more than 250 others taken hostage. The Israeli offensive in the Palestinian enclave have claimed over 66,000 lives, as per media reports.
Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 06:51 PM EST 10/08/25— Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) October 8, 2025
I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to anâ¦
Trump claimed "all parties will be treated fairly" and called it a "great day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States".
He thanked the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey for supporting the US-proposed peace plan. Several high-level leaders and officials arrived in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh for a meeting to end the Gaza war.
The Gaza peace plan was unveiled by Trump during his meeting with Netanyahu last month.
After Hamas dragged on the proposal, Trump warned last week that if the group does not "move quickly" and agree to the peace deal with Israel, Gaza is looking at further risk of devastation.
He acknowledged that "Israel has temporarily paused its bombing campaign to allow the hostage release and peace agreement a chance to move forward."