Gaza Peace Deal: World Leaders React To Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: ‘Fighting Must Stop Once And For All’
In a statement, Donald Trump said all hostages would be released “very soon” and promised fair treatment for all sides.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage deal under United States President Donald Trump's peace plan. The announcement came on Wednesday after indirect talks in Egypt.
In a statement, Trump said all hostages would be released “very soon” and promised fair treatment for all sides. This initial agreement is part of Trump’s 20-point framework aimed at ending the conflict. It is seen as the closest step yet toward peace in Gaza since Hamas’ cross border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered the war.
The deal announced by Trump did not include specific details. However, its successful completion would mark a significant foreign policy achievement for the Republican president.
"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan. This means all of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," Trump said on Truth Social.
"With God's help we will bring them (hostages) all home,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the development.
According to Hamas, the deal includes an Israeli withdrawal from the enclave and a hostage-prisoner exchange. However, the group wants that Trump and guarantor states should ensure that Israel fully implements the ceasefire.
About 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attack and 251 were taken hostage and brought to Gaza by Hamas, according to the Israeli officials. During the two years of war, many hostages were returned and now Israel hopes for the recovery of the remaining 48 hostages. However, according to a Reuters report, only 20 of these 48 are believed to be alive.
Global Reactions To Israel - Hamas Deal
UN chief, Antonio Guterres
The UN chief, Antonio Guterres, welcomed the Israel-Hamas agreement and called on all parties to “abide fully” by its terms.
“All hostages must be released in a dignified manner. A permanent ceasefire must be secured. The fighting must stop once and for all,” the secretary general said in a statement, stressing that the immediate unimpeded entry of humanitarian supplies into the war-ravaged territory “must be ensured”.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Ahead of Trump’s announcement, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reacted by expressing gratitude to the US President.
“Alhamdolillah, we are closer to a ceasefire than we have been since this genocide was launched on the Palestinian people. Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinian people and shall always do so. Gratitude is due to President Trump, as well as to the leaderships of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkiye, Jordan, Egypt, and Indonesia who met with President Trump on the sidelines of UNGA 80 for the resolution of the Palestinian issue…,” he said on X.
French President Emmanuel Macron
On Oct. 4, French President Emmanuel Macron had said, “The release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza are within reach! Hamas' commitment must be followed up without delay. We now have the opportunity to make decisive progress toward peace.”
New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters
"Hamas needs to release all of the hostages and Israel must withdraw their troops to the agreed-upon line," Peters said in a statement.
"This is an essential first step toward achieving lasting peace. We urge Israel and Hamas to continue working toward a complete resolution."