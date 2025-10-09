Gaza Peace Deal: World Leaders React To Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal: ‘Fighting Must Stop Once And For All’

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire and hostage deal under United States President Donald Trump's peace plan. The announcement came on Wednesday after indirect talks in Egypt.

In a statement, Trump said all hostages would be released “very soon” and promised fair treatment for all sides. This initial agreement is part of Trump’s 20-point framework aimed at ending the conflict. It is seen as the closest step yet toward peace in Gaza since Hamas’ cross border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, triggered the war.

The deal announced by Trump did not include specific details. However, its successful completion would mark a significant foreign policy achievement for the Republican president.