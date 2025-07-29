Gaza Famine Risk Grows As UN Warns Time Is Running Out For Help

Israel over the weekend increased aid distribution, but German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump have called for more supplies to reach those at risk of starvation.

“The unbearable suffering of the people of Gaza is already clear for the world to see,” WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain said in the report. “Waiting for official confirmation of famine to provide life-saving food aid they desperately need is unconscionable.”

Food consumption in Gaza has plunged since May, with 39% of people now going days without eating, the report from the agencies showed. More than 500,000 people, or almost a quarter of the population, are enduring famine-like conditions, and acute malnutrition has risen at an unprecedented rate.

Acute malnutrition and reports of starvation-related deaths — the third core famine indicator — are increasingly common. However, collecting robust data in Gaza is very difficult as health systems are collapsing, according to the report.

“We need to flood Gaza with large-scale food aid, immediately and without obstruction, and keep it flowing each and every day to prevent mass starvation,” McCain said. “The longer we wait to act, the higher the death toll will rise.”