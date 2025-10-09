Gaza Ceasefire In Effect, Says Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister

Palestinians stand next to a heavily damaged building in the Rimal neighborhood, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, a day after it was hit by an Israeli military strike that killed several people (Photo: AP/PTI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed
The ceasefire in Gaza has come into effect, Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel was reported as saying on Thursday.
This comes days after US President Donald Trump proposed a 20-point peace plan, which was agreed upon by both Israel, as well as the Palestinian militant group Hamas.