Gaza Ceasefire In Effect, Says Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister
Gaza Ceasefire In Effect, Says Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister

This comes days after US President Donald Trump proposed a 20-point peace plan, which was agreed upon by both Israel, as well as the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

09 Oct 2025, 03:33 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Palestinians stand next to a heavily damaged building in the Rimal neighborhood, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, a day after it was hit by an Israeli military strike that killed several people (Photo: AP/PTI)</p></div>
Palestinians stand next to a heavily damaged building in the Rimal neighborhood, in Gaza City, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, a day after it was hit by an Israeli military strike that killed several people (Photo: AP/PTI)
The ceasefire in Gaza has come into effect, Israel's Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel was reported as saying on Thursday.

(This is a developing story)

