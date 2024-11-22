Gary Gensler Plans To Step Down From SEC In January

SEC Chair Gary Gensler, whose ambitious agenda drew fierce resistance from Wall Street and the crypto industry, plans to step down on Jan. 20.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission is a remarkable agency,” Gensler said in a statement on Thursday. “The staff and the commission are deeply mission-driven, focused on protecting investors, facilitating capital formation and ensuring that the markets work for investors and issuers alike.”

His departure will leave the SEC in the hands of an acting chair who’s expected to be either Mark Uyeda or Hester Peirce — both Republican commissioners.

Gensler, a self-described “markets guy” appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021, has pursed an aggressive agenda highlighted by climate-risk disclosures, stock-trading reforms and crackdowns on crypto scofflaws. Some of his regulations will leave a lasting imprint on finance. Others have been stymied in conservative courts.

The Trump administration’s coming pick for SEC chair could try to further unwind Gensler’s signature rules and take a more crypto-friendly approach to enforcement.