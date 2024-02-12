FT MBA 2024 Business School Rankings: ISB Tops India Rankings; 6 Indian Universities Feature In Top 100

MBA 2024 Business school rankings: In a recent achievement for the Indian education sector, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has emerged as the leading management institute in India, securing 31st position in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings.

Following closely behind, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured the second spot in the national rankings, attaining a commendable 41st position globally. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta secured the 47th and 67th positions, respectively, showcasing their prominence on the global stage.

The rankings further featured IIM Lucknow at 85th place and XLRI, Xavier School of Management, at 99th place.

The global rankings were dominated by the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton which regained its position as the world’s leading provider of MBAs in 2024. The US School was followed by Insead in France, Columbia Business School in the US, SDA Bocconi School of Management in Italy, and IESE Business School in Spain.