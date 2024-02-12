FT MBA 2024 Business School Rankings: ISB Tops India Rankings; 6 Indian Universities Feature In Top 100
Out of the six Indian varsities that feature in the FT rankings, four are IIM's.
MBA 2024 Business school rankings: In a recent achievement for the Indian education sector, the Indian School of Business (ISB) has emerged as the leading management institute in India, securing 31st position in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings.
Following closely behind, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured the second spot in the national rankings, attaining a commendable 41st position globally. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta secured the 47th and 67th positions, respectively, showcasing their prominence on the global stage.
The rankings further featured IIM Lucknow at 85th place and XLRI, Xavier School of Management, at 99th place.
The global rankings were dominated by the University of Pennsylvania: Wharton which regained its position as the world’s leading provider of MBAs in 2024. The US School was followed by Insead in France, Columbia Business School in the US, SDA Bocconi School of Management in Italy, and IESE Business School in Spain.
Indian Business Schools in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2024
IIM Ahmedabad was among the four out of the top 20 business schools ranked by highest weighted alumni salaries which were from outside the US.
India School of Business was ranked top when it came to highest salary increases from when alumni began their MBA to three years after completing it.
IIM Ahmedabad was ranked top for career progress which was measured as an increase in responsibility in alumni’s role in employment and size of organisation.
IIM Calcutta was ranked top for the extent to which the most recent completing class carried out exchanges and internships of at least a month abroad.
FT Ranking Assessment Parameters
The assessment took into account measures including value for money, alumni study aims achieved, gender and international diversity, the quality of academic research and school environmental policies, as well as salary and increases in pay.
KPMG, a leading audit and advisory firm, provided insights into the survey data used for the Financial Times MBA ranking. The evaluation categorised business schools into four tiers based on their performance. Tiers I and II include schools scoring above the cohort average, while Tiers III and IV comprise schools below the average.
Here is the complete list of top 100 global business schools as published by FT: https://rankings.ft.com/rankings/2951/mba-2024