Friends Again? Trump Pats Musk’s Belly At White House Event, Sparks Speculations — Watch

A video of US President Donald Trump patting Elon Musk’s belly at the White House has gone viral on social media. Musk was among the guests at a White House dinner to honour Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Musk’s attendance at the East Room gathering is particularly noteworthy, considering how he officially stepped down from his government role just months earlier. Previously, Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a controversial initiative aimed at restructuring federal agencies to boost productivity and cut waste.