Frenemy To Enemy? Trump Shares Brutal Op-Ed Accusing Putin Of 'Shedding Crocodile Tears'

US President Donald Trump shared an op-ed from The New York Post that severely condemned Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin amid reports of the country being less flexible in its negotiations with Ukraine to end the war.

The op-ed said that Putin had chose "lies, hatred, and death" with regards to the Kremlin's claims that Ukraine had sent drones to Putin's private residence to assassinate him, and hence would be less likely to compromise. "His victory is neither imminent nor inevitable. Spare us his crocodile tears and turn up the heat," it added.

Trump shared a link to the article with the headline on his social media platform Truth Social and has not written anything else. This move has been interpreted by reports as an endorsement of the content within the op-ed.

It is also likely pointing towards a tougher stance from the United States on Russia as the article stated that Putin was stonewalling attempts to reach a peace deal and called for a firmer hand from Washington as a response.