French President Macron to Call Snap Election If Government Falls, Finance Minister Lescure Says
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked the Interior Ministry to prepare for potential snap parliamentary elections on March 15 and 22.
French President Emmanuel Macron would dissolve the National Assembly and call a snap election if his political foes toppled his government, Finance Minister Roland Lescure said.
If the government fell, “the logical consequence would be a dissolution,” Lescure told broadcaster BFMTV late Friday.
France’s lawmakers are in the home stretch of negotiating an overdue 2026 budget.
Two parties, the far-right National Rally and France Unbowed, called earlier Friday for parliamentary confidence votes after France was outvoted in the European Union’s approval of the Mercosur trade deal with Latin America, which they oppose.
“Either we are able to agree on a budget quickly, or we rather choose disorder,” Lescure said, citing the two parties’ threat of a confidence vote.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has asked the Interior Ministry to prepare for potential snap parliamentary elections on March 15 and 22, which would be held alongside planned mayoral elections, Agence-France Presse reported, citing a source it didn’t identify.