Free Bus Rides In New York: Governor Kathy Hochul Raises Doubts Over Zohran Mamdani’s Poll Promise

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signalled that Zohran Mamdani’s proposal to make city buses free may not receive backing from the government, raising doubts about one of the mayor-elect’s major election promises.

According to The New York Times, Hochul, who oversees the state body that runs New York City’s public transport system, told reporters in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that she was not prepared to advance the proposal and would rather focus on providing fare subsidies for low-income passengers only.

“I cannot set forth a plan right now that takes money out of a system that relies on the fares of the buses and the subways. But can we find a path to make it more affordable for people who need help? Of course we can,” she said.

Mamdani has proposed a $700 million initiative to scrap bus fares as part of the broader affordability agenda. When asked about the apparent disagreement with Hochul, he avoided addressing the differences directly. “I continue to be excited at the work of making the slowest buses in America fast and free. And I appreciate the governor’s continued partnership in delivering on that agenda of affordability,” he said at a separate press event, a New York Post report mentioned.