Frank Caprio, Internet’s Most Famous Judge, Has Passed Away: His Top Moments
Best known as the host of the show Caught in Providence, Caprio transformed his courtroom into a space “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion.”
Frank Caprio, the retired Rhode Island judge whose compassion in the courtroom made him a global internet sensation, has died at the age of 88. His family confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Aug. 20, sharing a photograph of Caprio surrounded by loved ones. The post said his passing came after “a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.”
Best known as the host of the show Caught in Providence, Caprio transformed his courtroom into a space “where people and cases are met with kindness and compassion.” Even when delivering judgments, he was renowned for his empathy, often dismissing minor violations if he felt the circumstances warranted leniency, reported Associated Press.
Just last week, Caprio shared a heartfelt video on Facebook telling followers he had experienced “a setback,” was back in the hospital, and asked that people “remember me in your prayers.”
Frank Caprio’s Top Moments
Filmed in his Providence courtroom, Caught in Providence brought Caprio’s folksy humour and humanity to millions around the world.
His videos, widely shared across social media, earned him the affectionate title of 'Nicest Judge in the World', according to Fox News. Over the years, some of Judge Caprio’s most memorable courtroom encounters highlighted his deep compassion and trademark humour.
Children At The Bench
In one popular clip, he invited children to join him at the bench and help decide their parents’ cases, creating a light-hearted, yet unforgettable moment.
A Mother’s Grief
On another occasion, he listened sympathetically to a woman who had recently lost her son. Acknowledging her trauma, he dismissed $400 worth of tickets and fines.
The Power Of A Smile
When a college student offered a flimsy excuse for a parking ticket, her genuine smile won him over. “One thing you can’t fake is a smile,” he remarked, before throwing out the case.
The Bartender’s Struggles
A young woman, summoned for a red-light violation after a late bartending shift, spoke of the challenges of relying on tips and sometimes leaving with “barely anything.” Caprio dismissed her ticket, telling her, “Just remember—always tip your judge!” His quip sparked laughter throughout the courtroom.
A Child's Verdict
In another case, a stressed single mother of five faced a minor speeding violation. Caprio asked one of her children what should be done, to which the child innocently replied: “Five days in jail.” Amid laughter, Caprio dismissed the case, prompting the child to repeat after him: “This case is dismissed.”
Born in Providence’s Federal Hill neighbourhood, Caprio was the middle of three boys and grew up in modest circumstances, according to his biography. His rise to fame was unexpected, but his blend of fairness, humility and wit made him a figure beloved far beyond Rhode Island.
In December 2023, Caprio revealed his cancer diagnosis in a message to his supporters. According to Fox News, he called it “an insidious form of cancer” and asked his supporters to keep him in their prayers.