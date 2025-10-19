France's Louvre Museum Closes After Minister Reports 'Robbery

The world-renowned Louvre museum in Paris was shut on Sunday after a "robbery" in the morning.

France’s Culture Minister Rachida Dati reported the incident on her social media account, without providing further details on what had been stolen. The Louvre said it was closing for the day “for exceptional reasons,” without elaborating.

“A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum,” Dati wrote on X. “I am on site alongside museum staff and the police. Investigations are ongoing.”

A global symbol of French culture, the Louvre is one of the most heavily guarded places in the capital. Despite its security, the museum has at times been breached, most famously in 1911 when Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa was stolen.

The French police and the Louvre Museum weren’t immediately available for comment.