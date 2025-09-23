France Joins UK, Canada In Recognising Palestinian State: Check Full List Of Supporting Countries
The recognition comes as Israel's war on Gaza nears its two-year mark.
France has joined the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to officially recognise a Palestinian state. A few other countries are expected to follow suit, marking a major shift in global diplomacy.
UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement on Sunday. He said it was vital to keep the hope of peace alive. "That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state," he added.
The recognition from key European nations came as Israel's war on Gaza neared its two-year mark. The Israeli bombardment of schools, hospitals, refugee camps and neighbourhoods has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, a vast majority of them children and women.
Israel strongly criticised the move by the UK and others to recognise Palestine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it rewards "Hamas's monstrous terrorism."
Apart from the UK, Canada and Australia, the traditional strong allies of Israel, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco joined the diplomatic push to recognise Palestine.
“Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York.
Currently, more than 75% of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine as an independent country. According to the BBC, these include 48 nations in Europe, 13 in the Middle East, 29 in Japan, 54 in Africa, 14 in Oceania and 35 in the Americas.
Some prominent nations which do not recognise Palestine as a state are Israel, the US, Japan, Panama, Cameroon, Singapore, South Korea, among others.
List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine:
Afghanistan
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Antigua and Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Barbados
Belarus
Belize
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia-Herzegovina
Botswana
Brazil
Brunei
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cambodia
Canada
Cape Verde
Central African Republic
Chad
Chile
China
Colombia
Comoros
Congo-Brazzaville
Costa Rica
Cuba
Cyprus
Democratic Republic of Congo
Djibouti
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Equatorial Guinea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
France
Gabon
Gambia
Georgia
Ghana
Grenada
Guatemala
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Guyana
Haiti
Honduras
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Ivory Coast
Jamaica
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malawi
Malaysia
Maldives
Mali
Malta
Mauritania
Mauritius
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Nepal
Nicaragua
Niger
Nigeria
North Korea
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Papua New Guinea
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Rwanda
St Kitts and Nevis
St Lucia
St Vincent and the Grenadines
San Marino
Sao Tome and Principe
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Seychelles
Sierra Leone
Slovakia
Slovenia
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sudan
Suriname
Sweden
Syria
Tajikistan
Tanzania
Thailand
Bahamas
Timor-Leste
Togo
Trinidad and Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
Turkmenistan
Uganda
Ukraine
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom (UK)
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vanuatu
Venezuela
Vietnam
Yemen
Zambia
Zimbabwe