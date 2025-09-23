Business NewsWorldFrance Joins UK, Canada In Recognising Palestinian State: Check Full List Of Supporting Countries
France Joins UK, Canada In Recognising Palestinian State: Check Full List Of Supporting Countries

The recognition comes as Israel's war on Gaza nears its two-year mark.

23 Sep 2025, 04:21 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The recognition comes as Israel's war on Gaza nears its two-year mark. (Photo: Unsplash)
France has joined the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to officially recognise a Palestinian state. A few other countries are expected to follow suit, marking a major shift in global diplomacy.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement on Sunday. He said it was vital to keep the hope of peace alive. "That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state," he added.

The recognition from key European nations came as Israel's war on Gaza neared its two-year mark. The Israeli bombardment of schools, hospitals, refugee camps and neighbourhoods has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, a vast majority of them children and women.

Israel strongly criticised the move by the UK and others to recognise Palestine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it rewards "Hamas's monstrous terrorism."

Apart from the UK, Canada and Australia, the traditional strong allies of Israel, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco joined the diplomatic push to recognise Palestine.

“Today, I declare that France recognises the state of Palestine,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday at a high-level summit ahead of the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York.

Currently, more than 75% of the UN’s 193 member states recognise Palestine as an independent country. According to the BBC, these include 48 nations in Europe, 13 in the Middle East, 29 in Japan, 54 in Africa, 14 in Oceania and 35 in the Americas.

Some prominent nations which do not recognise Palestine as a state are Israel, the US, Japan, Panama, Cameroon, Singapore, South Korea, among others.

List Of Countries That Recognise Palestine:

  • Afghanistan

  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Angola

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Argentina

  • Armenia

  • Australia

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Barbados

  • Belarus

  • Belize

  • Benin

  • Bhutan

  • Bolivia

  • Bosnia-Herzegovina

  • Botswana

  • Brazil

  • Brunei

  • Bulgaria

  • Burkina Faso

  • Burundi

  • Cambodia

  • Canada

  • Cape Verde

  • Central African Republic

  • Chad

  • Chile

  • China

  • Colombia

  • Comoros

  • Congo-Brazzaville

  • Costa Rica

  • Cuba

  • Cyprus

  • Democratic Republic of Congo

  • Djibouti

  • Dominica

  • Dominican Republic

  • Ecuador

  • Egypt

  • El Salvador

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Eswatini

  • Ethiopia

  • France

  • Gabon

  • Gambia

  • Georgia

  • Ghana

  • Grenada

  • Guatemala

  • Guinea

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Guyana

  • Haiti

  • Honduras

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Ireland

  • Ivory Coast

  • Jamaica

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kenya

  • Kuwait

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Laos

  • Lebanon

  • Lesotho

  • Liberia

  • Libya

  • Luxembourg

  • Madagascar

  • Malawi

  • Malaysia

  • Maldives

  • Mali

  • Malta

  • Mauritania

  • Mauritius

  • Mexico

  • Monaco

  • Mongolia

  • Montenegro

  • Morocco

  • Mozambique

  • Namibia

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Niger

  • Nigeria

  • North Korea

  • Norway

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Paraguay

  • Peru

  • Philippines

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Qatar

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Rwanda

  • St Kitts and Nevis

  • St Lucia

  • St Vincent and the Grenadines

  • San Marino

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Senegal

  • Serbia

  • Seychelles

  • Sierra Leone

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • Somalia

  • South Africa

  • South Sudan

  • Spain

  • Sri Lanka

  • Sudan

  • Suriname

  • Sweden

  • Syria

  • Tajikistan

  • Tanzania

  • Thailand

  • Bahamas

  • Timor-Leste

  • Togo

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Tunisia

  • Turkey

  • Turkmenistan

  • Uganda

  • Ukraine

  • United Arab Emirates

  • United Kingdom (UK)

  • Uruguay

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vanuatu

  • Venezuela

  • Vietnam

  • Yemen

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

