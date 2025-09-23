France Joins UK, Canada In Recognising Palestinian State: Check Full List Of Supporting Countries

France has joined the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada to officially recognise a Palestinian state. A few other countries are expected to follow suit, marking a major shift in global diplomacy.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer made the announcement on Sunday. He said it was vital to keep the hope of peace alive. "That means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state," he added.

The recognition from key European nations came as Israel's war on Gaza neared its two-year mark. The Israeli bombardment of schools, hospitals, refugee camps and neighbourhoods has killed over 65,000 Palestinians, a vast majority of them children and women.

Israel strongly criticised the move by the UK and others to recognise Palestine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it rewards "Hamas's monstrous terrorism."

Apart from the UK, Canada and Australia, the traditional strong allies of Israel, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, and Monaco joined the diplomatic push to recognise Palestine.