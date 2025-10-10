Former UK PM Rishi Sunak To Advise Microsoft and Anthropic, Donates Earnings to Charity

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has officially taken up paid advisory roles at global tech giant Microsoft and leading artificial intelligence start-up Anthropic, as reported by BBC. This is a move approved by the independent watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments.

The body had imposed a strict ban on him lobbying ministers on the companies’ behalf. Sunak, who remains the Member of Parliament for Richmond and Northallerton, expressed that he was “delighted” to be working with the "world's leading tech firms" and confirmed he plans to donate all earnings from both roles to his charity, The Richmond Project, which focuses on tackling numeracy problems in the UK.

According to the report by the BBC, the watchdog’s approval came with significant caveats. Acoba told Sunak that he must not lobby the government or advise on bidding for UK contracts for a period of two years from his last day in ministerial office in July 2024.

The committee noted the potential for "unfair access and influence" given that both Microsoft, a “major investor” in the UK, and Anthropic, an AI firm seeking to compete with major players like OpenAI and Google, have a “significant interest in UK government policy.”

The letters of advice published on Thursday outlined the nature of the roles. Sunak's part-time position at Microsoft involves providing “high-level strategic perspectives” on geopolitical trends, while his advisory role at Anthropic is described as being “akin to operating as an internal think tank.” The appointments follow Sunak’s high-profile focus on technology during his premiership, which included setting up the first international AI Safety Summit in 2023.

In addition to these two new tech roles, it was previously confirmed that the former Prime Minister will also serve as a paid advisor to the investment bank Goldman Sachs, where he worked earlier in his career between 2001 and 2004.

Despite earlier speculation that he might quickly leave the House of Commons for a Silicon Valley role after the election—a place where he still owns a home, Sunak vowed in his final prime minister's questions to spend more time with his constituents in Yorkshire.

All proceeds from the three advisory roles will go to The Richmond Project, underscoring his public commitment to his philanthropic and constituency work.