Former Top FBI Officials Sue Director Kash Patel; Challenge 'Illegal' Terminations Over Probe Linked To Trump

Three former FBI officials sued the agency’s Director Kash Patel on Wednesday, claiming they were fired in a politically motivated purge. The lawsuit alleged that the Donald Trump administration pushed Patel to remove agents who had investigated the US President.

Patel allegedly admitted to one of the plaintiffs, Brian Driscoll, that the firings were “likely illegal” but said he couldn’t stop them. He reportedly told Driscoll, “The FBI tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it," the Associated Press reported.

Driscoll, Steve Jensen and Spencer Evans were among five agents fired last month. All had decades of experience and held senior positions. They claim their dismissals were driven by politics and the White House for directly meddling in the bureau’s personnel moves.

The lawsuit also alleged that the US national security has been harmed by removing experts in terrorism and violent crime.