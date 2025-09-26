Former FBI Director Comey Charged With Lying To Congress

Former FBI Director James Comey was charged in an indictment with lying to Congress and obstruction over testimony he gave in 2020, following increased pressure from President Donald Trump to go after his perceived enemies.

The grand jury indictment was announced Thursday by US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan, who took over her post this week after being appointed by the president on an interim basis.

“The charges as alleged in this case represent a breach of the public trust at an extraordinary level,” she said in a statement.

Trump has frequently promised to go after political opponents and other enemies. He recently issued a directive to Attorney General Pam Bondi in a social media post demanding urgent action against Comey and others.

“He has been so bad for our Country, for so long, and is now at the beginning of being held responsible for his crimes against our Nation,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social after the indictment.