Foreigners Who Make Light Of Charlie Kirk Killing Not Welcome, US Says

A top State Department official said foreigners who make light of activist Charlie Kirk’s killing aren’t welcome in the US, and asked people to report any online content that does so.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote Thursday morning on X.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” he added.

Dozens of people replied to Landau’s post with examples of social-media content that appeared to joke about Kirk’s death. Others asked how they might provide names, with one wondering if it was all right to “inform you through your account when I find such a matter?”

Landau responded: “Yes, I will direct consular officials to monitor the comments to this post.”

The State Department press office didn’t immediately respond to questions seeking more details beyond Landau’s post.

Under President Donald Trump, the department has repeatedly highlighted stepped-up efforts to monitor visa applicants’ social-media profiles, even saying that the lack of an online presence might be enough evidence to deny a visa.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced visa restrictions on foreign officials and other individuals who “censor Americans,” saying it’s unacceptable for foreigners to threaten US citizens or residents over their social-media posts.