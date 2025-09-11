Business NewsWorldForeigners Who Make Light Of Charlie Kirk Killing Not Welcome, US Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Foreigners Who Make Light Of Charlie Kirk Killing Not Welcome, US Says

Under President Donald Trump, the department has repeatedly highlighted stepped-up efforts to monitor visa applicants’ social-media profiles.

11 Sep 2025, 10:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Charlie Kirk was well known for being a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump a prominent member of the American alt-right. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)</p></div>
Charlie Kirk was well known for being a staunch supporter of US President Donald Trump a prominent member of the American alt-right. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

A top State Department official said foreigners who make light of activist Charlie Kirk’s killing aren’t welcome in the US, and asked people to report any online content that does so.

“In light of yesterday’s horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country,” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau wrote Thursday morning on X.

“I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action,” he added.

Dozens of people replied to Landau’s post with examples of social-media content that appeared to joke about Kirk’s death. Others asked how they might provide names, with one wondering if it was all right to “inform you through your account when I find such a matter?”

Landau responded: “Yes, I will direct consular officials to monitor the comments to this post.”

The State Department press office didn’t immediately respond to questions seeking more details beyond Landau’s post.

Under President Donald Trump, the department has repeatedly highlighted stepped-up efforts to monitor visa applicants’ social-media profiles, even saying that the lack of an online presence might be enough evidence to deny a visa.

At the same time, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced visa restrictions on foreign officials and other individuals who “censor Americans,” saying it’s unacceptable for foreigners to threaten US citizens or residents over their social-media posts.

ALSO READ

Charlie Kirk Once Defended Gun Deaths To Protect America's 2nd Amendment, Old Video Surfaces
Opinion
Charlie Kirk Once Defended Gun Deaths To Protect America's 2nd Amendment, Old Video Surfaces
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT