Florida Governor DeSantis Drops Out Of 2024 Race, Endorses Trump

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, during a campaign event at Wally's in Hampton, New Hampshire, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have been locked in a fierce battle to establish themselves as the chief alternative to former President Donald Trump, and after failing to do so in Iowa, face a tougher path in New Hampshire's January 23 primary.