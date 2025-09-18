Five Officers Shot In Pennsylvania, Three Dead, Two Critical

Business NewsWorldFive Officers Shot In Pennsylvania, Three Dead, Two Critical
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said the gunman was fatally shot by the police, as per the BBC.

18 Sep 2025, 06:53 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The incident occurred while following up on a "domestic-related" investigation. (Image Source: Pixabay)</p></div>
In Pennsylvania, US, five officers were shot, of whom three died while two are critically injured. The incident occurred while following up on a "domestic-related" investigation, BBC said, citing authorities.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time (6:00 p.m. GMT), prompting an emergency response. Visuals from the scene showed a police officer being airlifted by a medical helicopter, the BBC further added.

As a precaution, a nearby school district in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, a town with a population of around 2,500, briefly went into shelter-in-place mode. Authorities later confirmed, as per BBC, that the school itself was not directly impacted by the shooting.

