Five Indian-American CEOs Among Tech Leaders At Donald Trump’s White House Dinner

Other notable attendees included Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle. One big name absent from the dinner was Elon Musk, previously a close Trump ally and appointed to head the government-slashing Department of Government Efficiency. Musk publicly distanced himself from Trump earlier this year.

For the event, the White House Rose Garden was transformed with tables, chairs and umbrellas reminiscent of the outdoor setup at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The White House has not disclosed the official agenda for the dinner, but it followed a separate meeting on artificial intelligence hosted by First Lady Melania Trump, aimed at promoting AI education for American youth.

The strong presence of Indian-American executives comes at a time when US-India ties face strains over tariffs and India’s import of Russian oil.