First Phase Of Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: What Does It Mean For Gaza And Hostages?
The first phase of the plan involves the release of hostages and partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.
US President Donald Trump on Oct. 8 said Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan, sparking hopes of ending the two-year war and releasing the remaining hostages.
“All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump’s statement, however, did not touch upon some of the most contentious issues remaining on the agenda, including disarming Hamas and future Gaza governance, CNN reported.
The preliminary deal has been reportedly approved by Israeli officials, Hamas and mediator Qatar, as a joint diplomatic success.
Mediators Confirm Agreement Details
Hamas appreciated the efforts of the mediators. CNBC reported the group as stating, “We highly appreciate the efforts of our mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey. We also value the efforts of US President Donald Trump, who seek to bring about a definitive end to the war and a complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip.”
Further confirmation came from Qatari Prime Minister’s spokesperson Maged al Ansary, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The mediators announce that an agreement was reached tonight on all terms and mechanisms for implementing the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, which will lead to stopping the war, releasing Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, and allowing aid to enter. The details will be announced later.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the deal was “a great day for Israel” and announced that the government would convene on Oct. 9 to formally approve the agreement, BBC reported.
What The First Phase Includes?
The first phase of the plan involves the release of hostages and partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. This is part of a 20-point proposal that Trump unveiled last month to solve the Gaza conflict.
According to CNBC, the broader plan outlines a demilitarisation process in Gaza, “which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning.” It also proposes the creation of a temporary technocratic Palestinian committee to oversee public services and local governance in the enclave, described as “apolitical” and “transitional.”
After being ratified by the Israeli government, a ceasefire will come into effect, followed by the release of the hostages and withdrawal of Israeli troops from designated areas of Gaza, according to BBC.
Unresolved Challenges Ahead
While hopes are high, a few obstacles still exist. As the BBC stated, issues regarding Gaza's long-term administration and the future of Hamas remain unresolved. Those issues will most probably determine if the peace initiative can transition from a ceasefire to a lasting resolution.
The negotiations, held in Egypt, come two years after Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, which left around 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage by Hamas-led gunmen. Since then, Israeli military operations have reportedly killed at least 67,183 people in Gaza, including 20,179 children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, reported BBC.