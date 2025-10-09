First Phase Of Israel-Hamas Peace Plan: What Does It Mean For Gaza And Hostages?

US President Donald Trump on Oct. 8 said Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan, sparking hopes of ending the two-year war and releasing the remaining hostages.

“All of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace. All parties will be treated fairly!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump’s statement, however, did not touch upon some of the most contentious issues remaining on the agenda, including disarming Hamas and future Gaza governance, CNN reported.

The preliminary deal has been reportedly approved by Israeli officials, Hamas and mediator Qatar, as a joint diplomatic success.