First India-Funded Bailey Bridge Opens For Traffic In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka
Over 15 other Bailey Bridges will be constructed over the coming weeks.
The first Bailey Bridge built with India's assistance package to Sri Lanka has been opened for traffic in the cyclone-hit island nation, the Indian mission here said on Sunday.
The 100-ft Bailey bridge was constructed by the Indian Army, restoring a vital road link between the Central Province and Uva Province, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.
It added that over 15 other Bailey Bridges will be constructed over the coming weeks.
'Restoring connectivity - the first Bailey Bridge under Indian Assistance Package for Post-Ditwah Reconstruction opened for traffic,' it said in a post on X.
The bridge was inaugurated on Saturday by the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha, along with Deputy Minister of Transport Prasanna Gunasena and Deputy Minister of Education and Higher Education Madhura Senevirathne.
'As part of this mission, four Bailey Bridge sets, with a combined weight of approximately 228 tonnes, were airlifted to Sri Lanka aboard four C-17 Globemaster aircraft, along with an engineering task force of 48 personnel from the Indian Army,' the Indian mission said in a statement. It added that this marks the beginning of the implementation of projects under India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package to Sri Lanka, which was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in November, causing widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in over 600 deaths.
The package was announced during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to Sri Lanka. It includes $350 million in concessional Lines of Credit and $100 million in grants.
'The bridge re-established an essential transport corridor crucial for passenger movement, the supply of essential goods, and local economic activity in the region,' said the statement.
Another Bailey Bridge on the Kandy–Ragala Road is scheduled to be installed soon, it said.
'In the next phase, over 15 additional Bailey Bridges will be constructed over the coming weeks, ensuring comprehensive restoration of connectivity across all affected areas,' the statement added.
India launched ’Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide relief, recovery assistance and restore connectivity in Sri Lanka.
This was in addition to the medicine and field hospitals that India set up in the island nation. New Delhi has also extended full assistance for the complete reconstruction of the cyclone-damaged Northern Railway Line from Mahawa Junction to Omanthai, Sri Lanka Railways General Manager Ravindra Pathmapriya said.
The cyclone damaged several sections of the railway line, which were being developed under an India-funded reconstruction project.
The assistance was provided in response to a request made through the Indian High Commission, Pathmapriya added.
The reconstruction work was to start on Sunday, but was postponed to January 19, in view of the Thai Pongal festival observed by Hindu devotees.
The project includes the construction of five new bridges and the installation of a modern light signalling system along the section from Mahawa to Anuradhapura.
In addition, the Ambanpola-Kasikotte elephant tunnel will also be fully renovated to ensure safer and easier movement for elephants.
According to Sri Lanka Railways, the reconstructed railway line is expected to be fully operational before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year on April 14.
Reconstruction work will be carried out by IRCON International Ltd., an Indian engineering and construction corporation established by the Indian Railways.
Pathmapriya said that until the railway line is fully stabilised, only essential services, particularly office trains, will operate. Night-time long-distance train services will remain suspended during this period.