First India-Funded Bailey Bridge Opens For Traffic In Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

'As part of this mission, four Bailey Bridge sets, with a combined weight of approximately 228 tonnes, were airlifted to Sri Lanka aboard four C-17 Globemaster aircraft, along with an engineering task force of 48 personnel from the Indian Army,' the Indian mission said in a statement. It added that this marks the beginning of the implementation of projects under India’s USD 450 million reconstruction package to Sri Lanka, which was hit by Cyclone Ditwah in November, causing widespread flooding and landslides, resulting in over 600 deaths.