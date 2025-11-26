Fire Engulfs Hong Kong Residential Towers, Killing At Least Four

A major fire has engulfed an eight-tower, high-rise complex in Hong Kong, killing four people with firefighters racing to rescue residents from the blaze.

Videos circulating online showed smoke billowing into the sky from the housing estate in northern Hong Kong, where bamboo scaffolding around the buildings appeared to have caught fire.

Of seven people sent to hospital, four had died, the government said in a statement. Several others remained trapped, according to public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong, which also said a firefighter was among the injured, citing local authorities.

Residents of Wang Cheong House, Wang Tai House and Wang Sun House in Wang Fuk Court had made calls to say they were unable to escape, RTHK added, citing a police statement.

Hong Kong estates are densely populated, with multi-generational families often living inside one small apartment. There are close to 2,000 units in the housing complex on fire, according to the Hong Kong Housing Authority.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Video footage showed the blaze still raging after dark had fallen.