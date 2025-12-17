Fed Governor Christopher Waller Reportedly Set For Trump Interview On Chair Role

With Jerome Powell on his way out, US President Donald Trump is set to interview Christopher Waller on Wednesday for the US Federal Reserve Chairman position, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Waller, who currently serves as the US Federal Reserve governor, has been a staunch advocate for rate cuts this year - something that aligns with Donald Trump's ideological position on the economy.

This comes on the back of Trump reportedly interviewing Kevin Warsh last week, with the former US Fed Governor emerging as one of the leading candidates to become the next US Fed Chairman.

Trump is also considering Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council as well as Waller, who is being interviewed this week, as per WSJ.