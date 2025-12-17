Fed Governor Christopher Waller Reportedly Set For Trump Interview On Chair Role
This comes on the back of Trump reportedly interviewing Kevin Warsh last week, with the former US Fed Governor emerging as one of the leading candidates to become the next US Fed Chairman.
With Jerome Powell on his way out, US President Donald Trump is set to interview Christopher Waller on Wednesday for the US Federal Reserve Chairman position, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Waller, who currently serves as the US Federal Reserve governor, has been a staunch advocate for rate cuts this year - something that aligns with Donald Trump's ideological position on the economy.
Trump is also considering Kevin Hassett, the director of the National Economic Council as well as Waller, who is being interviewed this week, as per WSJ.
The report points out that Waller is viewed favourably on Wall Street as he has put out reasonable arguments for rate cuts. He notably dissented in favour of a rate cut in July, when the US Fed decided to hold rates steady.
A native of Nebraska, Waller was roped into Fed's board by Donald Trump during the end of his first term in 2020.
However, the report points out that Waller is an underdog in the race for the US Fed Chair as he doesn't appear to have the same level of personal relationship with Trump as Hassett or Warsh.
Moreover, Trump's close aids believe Waller was disloyal for voting for a haf-percentage rate cut in September 2024, before Trump became President.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Tuesday that Trump, who is expected to interview a few candidates this week and the next, will announce his decision sometime in January.
In what could be an early indicator, Bessent also described both Warsh and Hassett as 'extreme-qualified' candidates.