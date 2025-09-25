'Fear We Will Not Have Election In 2028': California Governor Gavin Newsom Takes Jibe At Donald Trump

It should be noted that in March, Trump signed a sweeping executive order that stated that "despite pioneering self-government, the US now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections used by both developed and developing nations."

The President had also called for "free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion."

"Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election," it said.

President Trump has repeatedly questioned certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 US Presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

He has for years spread unproven claims about widespread voter fraud involving noncitizens and mail-in ballots. He has repeatedly described his 2020 election defeat as "rigged", pointing to expanded mail-in balloting that was allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.