'Fear We Will Not Have Election In 2028': California Governor Gavin Newsom Takes Jibe At Donald Trump
Gavin Newsom did not name Donald Trump, but he has cited examples, he believes, of the current administration that is taking concrete steps to undermine democracy in the US.
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday issued a strong warning about the future of American democracy, stating that the United States of America may not hold a presidential election in 2028 unless it addresses current political threats.
Newsom did not name the current US President Donald Trump, but he has cited examples of his administration that is taking concrete steps to undermine democracy. He used examples such as federal troops being sent to Los Angeles and the expansion of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a private enforcement force, to support his claim.
"I fear that we will not have an election in 2028. I really mean that in the core of my soul, unless we wake up to the code red of what's happening in this country," he said in an interview.
I fear that we will not have an election in 2028 -- I really mean that in the core of my soul -- unless we wake up to what's happening in this country. pic.twitter.com/BjPsmw2izX— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 24, 2025
"I don’t think he wants another election," Newsom said, referencing the 2028 hats sent to him by Trump’s supporters and gestures comparing himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served more than two terms.
It should be noted that in March, Trump signed a sweeping executive order that stated that "despite pioneering self-government, the US now fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections used by both developed and developing nations."
The President had also called for "free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion."
"Free, fair, and honest elections unmarred by fraud, errors, or suspicion are fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic. The right of American citizens to have their votes properly counted and tabulated, without illegal dilution, is vital to determining the rightful winner of an election," it said.
President Trump has repeatedly questioned certain voting methods since he lost the 2020 US Presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.
He has for years spread unproven claims about widespread voter fraud involving noncitizens and mail-in ballots. He has repeatedly described his 2020 election defeat as "rigged", pointing to expanded mail-in balloting that was allowed during the coronavirus pandemic.