FDA Official Vinay Prasad Regains Chief Medical Officer Title

Top Food and Drug Administration regulator Vinay Prasad has regained his role as the agency’s chief medical and scientific officer after he abruptly departed and then came back to the agency, according to an update on the agency’s website Thursday.

Prasad returned as the agency’s top regulator for vaccines and gene therapies as head of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research on Aug. 9. The additional chief medical officer role expands his influence and includes representing the agency’s perspective on medical and scientific matters. The position is also listed as having a leadership role in choosing which companies will benefit from a program to accelerate some drug reviews if they align with the agency’s priorities.