The Federal Bureau of Intelligence Director Kash Patel was intensely questioned by the Senate on Wednesday regarding US President Donald Trump's name in the Epstein files, as well as Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Senators of both the Republican Party and the Democrat Party asked Patel for more clarity and transparency regarding Jeffery Epstein who was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of minors and was shortly found dead in his jail cell in 2019. Epstein was spotted with Trump in photographs on multiple occasions.

With the Atlantic and the Wall Street Journal reporting that Trump had written a "suggestive letter" to Epstein on his birthday. the White House denied this. Republican Senator John Kennedy questioned Patel on whether Epstein trafficked minors to anyone else other than himself.

With Patel responding that based on what they knew so far that he had found no such evidence and claimed that the law constrained him from releasing more details.

Politico reported that District Judge Richard Berman said that "the government is the logical party to make comprehensive disclosure to the public of the Epstein files".

Berman stated that instead of releasing a small number of files in its possession which he said could cause "a diversion", the government should release the bulk of all the files from its previous investigation.