F-35s To Nuclear Energy: Inside The New $1 Trillion US–Saudi Agreements Announced By Trump
The deals aim to support American jobs while seeking to strengthen supply chains and promote regional stability.
United States President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday signed new agreements to expand the US–Saudi strategic partnership. The agreements follow Trump’s visit to Riyadh in May. At that time, Saudi Arabia committed $600 billion in US investments. It will now raise its planned investments to nearly $1 trillion, according to a statement released by the White House.
The deals aim to support American jobs, while seeking to strengthen supply chains and promote regional stability.
“Key achievements include the Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, advancements in critical minerals cooperation, and an AI Memorandum of Understanding—all of which underscore the United States’ commitment to securing deals that directly benefit the American people,” the White House said.
Key Agreements:
1. Both nations signed a declaration for civil nuclear cooperation, supporting a long-term partnership, prioritising American companies and requiring strict non-proliferation standards for all nuclear projects.
“The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, which builds the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership with the Kingdom,” the White House statement mentioned.
2. The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a Critical Minerals Framework, which the US hopes will help it in diversifying its critical mineral supply chains.
3. The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a ‘AI Memorandum of Understanding’ that expands the Kingdom’s access to top US systems while safeguarding American technology.
4. Both nations also signed the US–Saudi Strategic Defense Agreement, strengthening an 80-year partnership. “The SDA is a win for the America First agenda, making it easier for US defence firms to operate in Saudi Arabia, securing new burden-sharing funds from Saudi Arabia to defray US costs.”
5. As part of the deal, President Trump has also approved a major defence sale of future F-35 deliveries. Saudi Arabia also agreed to buy nearly 300 US tanks, expanding its defence capacity.
According to the White House, the nearly $1 trillion in Saudi commitments will support US infrastructure, technology, and industry, delivering “massive returns for American workers and families for decades to come.”