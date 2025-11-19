F-35s To Nuclear Energy: Inside The New $1 Trillion US–Saudi Agreements Announced By Trump

1. Both nations signed a declaration for civil nuclear cooperation, supporting a long-term partnership, prioritising American companies and requiring strict non-proliferation standards for all nuclear projects.

“The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a Joint Declaration on the Completion of Negotiations on Civil Nuclear Energy Cooperation, which builds the legal foundation for a decades-long, multi-billion-dollar nuclear energy partnership with the Kingdom,” the White House statement mentioned.

2. The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a Critical Minerals Framework, which the US hopes will help it in diversifying its critical mineral supply chains.

3. The United States and Saudi Arabia signed a ‘AI Memorandum of Understanding’ that expands the Kingdom’s access to top US systems while safeguarding American technology.

4. Both nations also signed the US–Saudi Strategic Defense Agreement, strengthening an 80-year partnership. “The SDA is a win for the America First agenda, making it easier for US defence firms to operate in Saudi Arabia, securing new burden-sharing funds from Saudi Arabia to defray US costs.”

5. As part of the deal, President Trump has also approved a major defence sale of future F-35 deliveries. Saudi Arabia also agreed to buy nearly 300 US tanks, expanding its defence capacity.

According to the White House, the nearly $1 trillion in Saudi commitments will support US infrastructure, technology, and industry, delivering “massive returns for American workers and families for decades to come.”