F-1 Visa News: US May Scrap ‘Intent To Leave’ Rule — Here’s How It Could Impact Indian Students Seeking Visas

A new proposal in the US Congress could significantly change how Indian students are assessed during F-1 student visa interviews.

Lawmakers have introduced the DIGNITY Act of 2025, which seeks to repeal the long-standing "Intent to Leave" rule for F-1 visas and make student visas effectively dual-intent allowing students to study in the US without having to prove they will definitely return home after graduation.

At present, most F-1 refusals are issued under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. This provision presumes every applicant is a potential immigrant unless they can convince the consular officer that they will leave the US after their temporary stay.

Applicants must show strong 'ties' to their home country – such as property, stable employment, or close family – to overcome this presumption.