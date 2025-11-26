F-1 Visa News: US May Scrap ‘Intent To Leave’ Rule — Here’s How It Could Impact Indian Students Seeking Visas
If the "Intent to Leave"rule is scrapped and F-1 is treated as dual-intent, students would no longer need to prove that they don’t plan to stay back in the US.
A new proposal in the US Congress could significantly change how Indian students are assessed during F-1 student visa interviews.
Lawmakers have introduced the DIGNITY Act of 2025, which seeks to repeal the long-standing "Intent to Leave" rule for F-1 visas and make student visas effectively dual-intent allowing students to study in the US without having to prove they will definitely return home after graduation.
At present, most F-1 refusals are issued under Section 214(b) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. This provision presumes every applicant is a potential immigrant unless they can convince the consular officer that they will leave the US after their temporary stay.
Applicants must show strong 'ties' to their home country – such as property, stable employment, or close family – to overcome this presumption.
What's In For Indian Students
For Indian students, this test has become a major hurdle. According to a report in The Times of India, this year highlighted sharp drops in F-1 approvals for Indians, with many rejections linked to officers not being satisfied about the student’s "intent to return".
If the "Intent to Leave “rule is scrapped and F-1 is treated as dual-intent, students would no longer need to prove that they do not plan to stay back in the US. Consular officers could no longer deny a visa solely because an applicant appears open to working or settling in America later. This change is expected to reduce subjectivity in interviews and lower refusal rates for otherwise strong profiles from India.
However, there are caveats. The proposal is still at the bill stage and must clear both houses of Congress and be signed into law before it takes effect.
In parallel, US authorities are also considering replacing the flexible "duration of status" system with fixed-term admissions for F-1 students, which could add new paperwork and compliance burdens even as intent rules are relaxed.
For now, Indian aspirants can treat this as a promising but not yet confirmed reform and continue preparing thoroughly for visa interviews under existing rules.