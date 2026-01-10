Exxon Calls Venezuela ‘Uninvestable’ as Trump Pushes Oil Plan

Trump said the US would not consider prior losses suffered by companies that had to abandon their Venezuelan operations.

At one point, Trump asked Ryan Lance how much the company had forfeited in Venezuela, prompting the ConocoPhillips CEO to say it had taken a $12 billion loss.

“Good write-off,” Trump joked.

“It’s already been written off,” Lance responded.

Several companies expressed optimism about the opportunity, with Repsol SA CEO Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel telling Trump his company was “ready to invest more in Venezuela today” following a “commercial and legal framework that could allow this.”

Bill Armstrong, CEO of Armstrong Oil & Gas, was also enthusiastic.

“We are ready to go to Venezuela,” Armstrong said. “In real estate terms, it is prime real estate. And it’s kind of like West Palm about 50 years ago: very ripe.”

Still, the overall tenor underscored the difficult road ahead for the Trump administration in enticing oil majors back to Venezuela. The US’s military intervention there stunned many Americans, including some of Trump’s own supporters, who called it a naked attempt to seize another country’s natural resources.

The president has framed it as a chance to oust Maduro, saying he posed a national security threat, and tap Venezuela’s massive oil reserves as a source of hemispheric power and revenue.

“If we didn’t do this, China or Russia would have done it,” Trump said.

After the meeting, Wright expressed optimism, predicting Venezuela’s production would “hopefully” be rising by summer.

“They are going to ramp up investment immediately in the next few weeks,” Wright said on Bloomberg Television. “Can we achieve $100 billion investment over next 10 years? I think absolutely.”