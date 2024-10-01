Extreme Weather Around The World Risks Boosting Food Bills

Droughts, downpours and fires from Asia to the Americas are stoking worries about crop harvests, pushing up prices for food staples that could eventually flow through to higher grocery bills.

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which includes nine major products — had a monthly gain of more than 7%, the most since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent markets soaring in early 2022. While it remains far from that year’s peak, the rally comes as farms from Brazil to Vietnam and Australia battle both flooding and overly dry weather, threatening sugar, grain and coffee.

“We have recently seen a confluence of worse weather conditions that have pushed prices higher,” as the supply uncertainty means buyers are willing to pay more, said Michael Whitehead, head of agribusiness insights at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd.

That marks a turnaround from earlier this year, when food prices were largely kept in check by healthy supply and flagging demand in key markets like China. If the rebound continues, it could feed into prices in supermarket aisles, said Dennis Voznesenski, associate director of sustainable and agricultural economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

The agricultural index tracks the staples used to feed livestock, sweeten beverages and bake bread. Smaller crops like cocoa — essential for chocolate makers — have also rallied in 2024 after shortfalls from West Africa, and weather disruptions sent vegetable costs spiking in some countries.